Rhea Chakraborty To Manushi Chhillar: Divas Who Look SEXY In Black

Bollywood divas such as Rhea Chakraborty, Manushi Chhillar, Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora are known for their impeccable style quotient. The stylish wardrobe exudes an array of silhouettes that celebrate their iconic personalities.

However, there’s one thing common among their stylish stars, and that is their love for the colour black. Bold, edgy and sexy! Black is the colour for every season and one can never go wrong with it.

Be it the classic LBD (Little Black Dress), Cut out gowns, sheer sarees or backless dresses, black complements every scintillating silhouette with pizzazz. If you love and want to experiment with the colour this year, then here’s a low down on what your favourite celebrity has picked this season.

Advertisement

Rhea Chakraborty

Known for keeping it street smart and casual, Rhea Chakraborty on some occasions loves to keep her look edgy and sexy. Looking smouldering hot in a black jumpsuit, Rhea carries off the silhouette with elan. The jumpsuit from Frisky, features a gorgeous asymmetric strap detail and glamorous cowl neckline. The super flattering open-back designs add an edgy and bold statement to Rhea’s look. The luxe jersey fabrication perfectly contours Rhea’s hourglass figure and adds a sense of drama to the wide-leg trousers.

Manushi Chhillar

Advertisement

Quintessentially sexy, Manushi Chhillar’s style is as beautiful as her million-dollar smile. The former Miss World’s association with gowns does go a long way and the star definitely knows how to make an impressive statement with the silhouette. While she looks gorgeous in every colour, the shade black adds an extra oomph to her personality. Manushi looked divine in Ivan Young’s silk velvet full-length gown with puffed silk chiffon sleeves in black. The flattering deep V neckline and backless design added a sensual touch to her overall look. The dramatic billowy sheer sleeves adds magic to Manushi’s charming personality.

Alia Bhatt

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Rani aka Alia Bhatt is a pure sexy saree goddess in Manish Malhotra. Draped with perfection, this monotone black chiffon saree is paired with an embroidered black blouse. The flowing drape and classic chiffon adds drama to Alia look. Sensational and sheer, Alia carries the six yards of magic with elan. Black and sarees can never go wrong, and Alia’s look proved it.

Malaika Arora

“Black magic woman" defines Malaika Arora’s hot black number best. The fiery Monot cut-out backless dress brings sexy back. Bold and beautiful, the monotone silhouette flatters Malaika’s curvaceous figure. Malaika is one star who can make any silhouette look gorgeous. The sensational star has won many hearts with black.

Nora Fatehi