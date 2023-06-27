Ridhi Mehra Shares Destination Wedding Tips On How To Pick the Perfect Lehenga

Excited about your destination wedding? But not sure what lehanga sets to pick to match the wedding vibe. Celebrity fashion designer Ridhi Mehra has the perfect lehenga sets to match every function leading up to the wedding day.

Known for her attention to detail and a favourite among Bollywood celebrities, Ridhi Mehra’s designs are a contemporary take on refined Indian dressing.

This wedding season, celebrity fashion designer Ridhi Mehra picks five lehengas you can flaunt at your destination wedding and tips to keep in mind while selecting the perfect lehenga set.

Welcome Dinner

Presenting a regal ensemble that exudes sophistication and allure. The ensemble features a royal blue embroidered georgette draped blouse, meticulously crafted with intricate details. Paired impeccably with a georgette embroidered lehenga, this set epitomises elegance. Completing the ensemble is a net embroidered dupatta, adding an ethereal touch to the overall look.

A sophisticated ensemble featuring a dusky pink net embroidered sleeveless blouse gracefully paired with a chiffon ruching skirt. Completing the ensemble is a net dupatta adorned with an embroidered border, adding a touch of elegance to the overall attire.

Haldi

Introducing a stunning creation crafted from yellow organza, showcasing exquisite multicoloured embroidery on both the lehenga and blouse. This vibrant ensemble is thoughtfully paired with a net-embroidered dupatta, adding a touch of grace and charm to the overall look.

Wedding

A red net monotone embroidered organza draped blouse beautifully paired with a chiffon ruching skirt. The ensemble is further enhanced with a net-embroidered dupatta adorned with an organza frill. The bright hue which symbolises love adds a touch of radiance to the overall look.

Reception

Introducing an exquisite ensemble consisting of champagne organza ruffled top flawlessly paired with a net embroidered lehenga. This elegant combination exemplifies refined craftsmanship and timeless beauty, making it a captivating choice for any special occasion.

When picking a lehenga for a destination wedding, here are some important things to keep in mind: