Rihanna Continues to Slay Maternity Looks; This Time in a Jean Paul Gaultier Bodycon Dress That is Just Amaze

Rihanna is a pioneering force in the world of fashion. She appears to have an agenda right now to keep the fashion world buzzing with her pregnancy options. The pop sensation raised the bar for date-night pregnant attire. Rihanna wore a vintage outfit by Jean Paul Gaultier to continue the trend of bump-baring pregnancy fashion. Every part of Rihanna’s baby bump was highlighted by the translucent black bodycon dress. An overall geometric diamond design was emphasised by the attire. The halter-necked dress flung down to create an ankle-grazing hem. Not only that, by combining the transparent dress with the smallest sequin string bikini and accessorising with slinky strap heels, Rihanna presented a magnificent case for layering.

Check out her look right here:

Rihanna channelled her inner fearless self for the pregnant photo shoot. The singer dominated a jewelled bralette with a lace-trimmed black string thong. Tassels on Rihanna’s bralette were asymmetrical. She wore hefty bracelets made of silver and gold with everything. A few rings gave the outfit some glitz. Slinky danglers gave the outfit a carefree feel. The tropical backdrop suited the glossy lips. Her natural curls also flowed around her growing baby. Her crimson manicure conveyed her determination.