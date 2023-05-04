Rihanna To Doja Cat: Manicures That Were The Highlight Of The Met Gala

MET GALA 2023: This year’s Met Gala was a celebration of Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy, who revolutionised the luxury fashion brand Chanel. Designers and celebrities honoured the late designer not only through their creative outfits but also with intricate accessories. A major highlight of the event this year was the manicures and extensions chosen by the stars, which took inspiration from Lagerfeld’s work over the years. From Jennifer Lopez to Doja Cat, here are some of the iconic nail styles we spotted at the Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez

The American actress went for a matte French manicure by nail artist, Tom Bachik. It had a translucent base with the Chanel logo imprinted in the centre. Lopez was dressed in a handmade Ralph Lauren silk velvet gown. The halter-neck gown was paired with black silk evening gloves, a matching little hat with sculptural tulle and flowery collar with hand-moulded petals. Lopez accessorised with a pink diamond ring and earrings and wore black platform heels.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s nail embellishments included the camellia flower, which is often associated with Chanel. This year, Rihanna added some much-needed drama to the Met Gala. The Umbrella singer sported a unique Valentino dress and hood with floral appliqués. She undid the hood on the red carpet to reveal her final look.

Rita Ora

The British Singer was dressed in a stunning train, with the swathes of sheer black material giving a seductive twist on the Met Gala’s theme. The highlight of the outfit were Rita Ora’s nails, which featured strings of sparkling pearls, gems, and chains.

Doja Cat

The rapper and performer, paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld by donning an ensemble that was inspired by the designer’s cat, Coupette. Doja Cat arrived wearing a white dress with cat ears on the hood. She also had cat embellishments on her face. To further support her appearance, she wore nail extensions shaped in the form of a cat’s sharp claws. Her nails were painted in a nude pink and peach shade with black on the tips.

Ashley Park

The Emily in Paris fame grabbed attention in her sparkling, figure-hugging Michael Kors netted outfit that left a beautiful trail behind her. Ashley Park decked herself in pearls, a sparkling belt, and biker fingerless gloves, which were a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. Her nail stylist, Naomi Yasuda said that Park’s manicure was inspired by the biker chic style.

