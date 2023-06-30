Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Riteish Deshmukh Is the Pinnacle of Class and Style in THIS Pink Embroidered Kurta; See Photos

Enjoy a grabbing celebration while wearing a stunning attire that radiates pure splendour. Take inspiration from Riteish Deshmukh, your favourite celebrity, to look stunning on any wonderful occasion

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 13:12 IST

Mumbai, India

The alluring pink shade of Riteish's bundi perfectly matches his vivacious attitude. (Images: Instagram)
Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood star and noted fashion icon, provided the inspiration for this EID with his stunning pink appliqué bundi set kurta by illustrious Gargee Designers. Riteish’s bundi’s alluring pink colour wonderfully complements his dynamic personality and gives his overall appearance a sense of refinement. The bundi’s elaborate embroidered work and delicate decorations reveal outstanding attention to detail, heightening its charm.

The actor, who was exquisitely attired, adorned the brilliant pink bundi, which highlighted his attractiveness and individuality. The bundi was the centre of attention because of his soft, pastel tone, which exuded a sense of sophistication and elegance.

Talking about the outfit, Ravi Gupta from Gargee Designer’s added, “ The intricate detailing on the bundi set showcases our craftsmanship and attention to the detail that went into creating this masterpiece. The bundi had intricate embroidery in contrasting colors, which added a luxurious touch. We present the array of collections, from Chikankari to Mirror work, every kind of craftsmanship can be seen in our collections which make the brand right fit for the festivities."

It is evident that Ritesh Deshmukh has once again revolutionised fashion, setting a new trend with his alluring pink appliqué bundi set created by Gargee Designers, as excitement among fashion fans grows for the release of this stunning ensemble.

first published: June 30, 2023, 13:12 IST
