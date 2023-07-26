Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt’s Rani Glam in Pink-tastic

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to grace the big screens on July 28. Helmed by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after almost six years. While the lead pair is leaving no stones unturned for the promotions, we are particularly impressed with Alia Bhatt’s Rani glam. The actress has been setting new fashion benchmarks, captivating the audience with her fashion sensibilities.

Recently, she made our hearts flutter with her desi twist to the “babiecore" trend. During the promotional tour of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Vadodara, Alia looked absolutely gorgeous in a stunning pink saree. The pink-tastic drape came with neon borders. The contemporary touch was amplified by a square neckline blouse, which also showcased a stylish back cut-out. Hold on… she is not done yet. Her jhumkas and bindi elevated her style game to a whole new level, leaving fans in awe. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked dapper in an all-black fit.

Alia Bhatt’s multi-colour chiffon saree – for Delhi promotions – exuded super chic vibes. The subtle sophistication of the lace border, sleeveless blouse, and the allure of multiple pastel hues further accentuated her appearance. Oxidised jewellery: jhumkas and rings accessorised her ethnic wonder. Minimal makeup, her signature middle-parted open hair, and her million-dollar smile rounded off her look. Should we just declare her as an effortless beauty? Meanwhile, Ranveer ditched his casual attire for a dapper black suit. Underneath, he added a formal white shirt. Thick frame sunglasses and diamond studs accompanied his look.

Today, the makers released the ultimate dance number,Dhindhora Baje Re, from the film. The grandeur of the groovy track accompanied with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s dancing skills has already impressed fans. Before this, three songs from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music album – Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya, and What Jhumka? – have been released.