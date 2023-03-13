Sabudana thalipeeth are crispy and soft pancakes made with sabudana or tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes and ground peanuts with spices. This delicious thalipeeth is commonly consumed in Maharashtra and North Karnataka. It is perfect to serve as a light meal, snack or breakfast. It is often made for fasting on Hindu religious days like Navratri, Ekadashi and Mahashivratri. The Maharashtrian dish is also known as Upvasache thalipeeth. Sabudana thalipeeth are easy and quick to make if you want a light and healthy breakfast.

Here is the recipe for Sabudana thalipeeth:

Ingredients

Sabudana- One cup

Potato- 1 to 2 boiled

Peanuts- ¼ cup

Cumin seeds- half teaspoon

Coriander leaves - 1 tablespoon finely chopped

Green chillies - 2 finely chopped

Sugar - 1 tablespoon

Oil - as needed

Salt - as per taste

How to make Sabudana thalipeeth

Step 1: Make sure you soak sabudana in water overnight or you can also soak sabudana in water for two to three hours before making the dish. Keep in mind that sabudana shouldn’t be too sticky.

Step 2: Lightly roast peanuts in a pan and keep them aside for cooling down. Then grind them in a mixer.

Step 3: Drain the water from sabudana thoroughly. Then mash some boiled potatoes and add them to sabudana. Add the measured chillies, peanuts, cumin, sugar, chopped coriander and salt as per taste and mix them well. If you are making the thalipeeth for fasting, then add rock salt or black salt instead of the salt you regularly use.

Step 4: To knead the dough tight, you can also add a little wheat flour to it. And during the fasts and festivals, you can add chestnut flour or buckwheat.

Step 5: Take a butter paper or parchment sheet, add some oil to it and put a big ball of dough in the mixture and try to give it a thick and round shape by pressing it with your hands. Meanwhile, prepare your pan by adding oil and letting it get hot.

Step 6: Put the Sabudana thalipeeth in the pan and cook it well until both sides turn golden brown.

Your delicious Sabudana thalipeeth is ready to serve. Enjoy the mouth-watering delicacy with curd or sauce as per your preferences.

