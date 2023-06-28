Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre To Represent India at the Animal Ball 2023 in London

The famous masked Animal Ball returns to London after a gap of three years. One of the UK’s most acclaimed charity fundraising events, the Animal Ball since its inception in 2013, has raised millions for wildlife conservation and has seen the support of global stars from the world of fashion, arts, film and music.

To be presented by the Elephant Family (known for their work towards the conservation of Asia’s wildlife and enabling successful coexistence between all living things) and Tintra Foundation, this year the fundraiser will be hosted at Lancaster House on June 28. The event also marks the celebration of the Elephant Family’s 20th anniversary.

With all guests expected to be dressed in sustainable animal masks created by the world’s leading fashion houses, this year representing India at the Animal Ball 2023 will be ace couturiers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre.

All three globally acclaimed designers have been known for celebrating India and its craftsmanship in their respective designs and each animal-themed mask resonates with their design sensibilities. Here’s a look at what the ace couturiers have created for the Animal Ball 2023.

Sabyasachi - The Bengal Tiger Mask

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a storyteller, who likes to tell hyper-local stories to the world in an attempt to create economic sustainability for heritage crafts and craftspeople. Currently, in London, Sabyasachi presented a preview of his High Jewellery collection specially curated for the Animal Ball edition and has also created a special animal-themed mask for this year’s fundraiser.

Known for his adulation for India’s National Animal - Tiger, for this year’s Animal Ball, Sabyasachi has paid homage to the majestic Bengal Tiger that is indigenous to the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans in Bengal. The Bengal Tiger Mask is made by hand using age-old Indian artisanal techniques, as a collaboration between the artists from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation and the master craftspeople of Bengal, for the Animal Ball 2023.

Made with the Sabyasachi house classic animal print and signature hand embroidery technique called Aakash-Tara, which translates to ‘the stars in the sky’, the print is hand drawn and layered with hand-cut metal sequins by the atelier’s master artisans.

Sabyasachi and The Elephant Family’s association go a long way and both are equally committed to the work they do in their respective fields. Taking to Instagram, Sabyasachi expressed his views about the association with the non-profit organisation, he said, “The Elephant Family and I are committed to similar but different missions. While I aim to preserve endangered heritage crafts, they conserve endangered animals and habitats. It’s been my privilege to be a part of their cause."

Manish Malhotra - The Maharaja Mask

Manish Malhotra, an ardent admirer of India’s historical richness has redefined the code of modern heirloom with his contemporary styles. Today, as one of the most sought-after couturiers and costume designers, Manish paved another successful path with the creation of The Maharaja Mask.

A shared mission with the Elephant Family, Manish gears up to protect and celebrate the precious heritage of our world with this masterpiece.

Describing the intricate details of the mask, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and expressed, “The Maharaja mask, our majestic Indian lion, is a symbol of strength and a paragon of protective leadership. Framed by ethically-sourced feathers and topaz crystals, the mask is a testament to preserving craftsmanship like how a lion safeguards its territory, with the same tenacity and devotion we hold towards the Indian art and artisans."

Anita Dongre - Panchhi Mask

A doyenne in the world of sustainable fashion, Anita Dongre has always envisioned a world with kindness towards all living beings. Today, with the Panchhi Mask she pays homage to the parrot, a prominent bird found in Pichwai paintings that is endangered across the world but has found a protective home in India since 1972.