Safe and Happy Eyes: Precautions to Take for Days After Holi

During the festive season of Holi, people of all ages enjoy playing with various colours, sprays, and props with their friends and family. However, these activities can cause discomfort to our eyes, skin, hair, and respiratory systems.

One of the major concerns during Holi is the risk of eye infections due to the use of synthetic and artificial colours that contain harsh chemicals like lead oxide, copper sulphate, and mercury sulphate. Therefore, it is recommended to use natural colours to prevent any damage to the eyes and skin.

As the number of cases of eye damage, infections, allergies, redness, and excessive watering has increased over time, it is crucial to take necessary precautions to prevent such issues after playing Holi.

Dr Parul Sharma, Director and HOD, Opthalmology, Max Hospital, Gurugram shares some tips you should follow to save your eyes from any damage:

When traveling by car, keep the windows closed to reduce the risk of water balloons. Water balloons are the most likely to harm your eyes because they can seriously harm them and even cause retinal detachment. As there is a chance of colours getting in your eyes while playing Holi, wear eye protection. Sunglasses are the most practical and best option for this because they safeguard your eyes from color and keep them safe. Avoid rubbing your eyes because doing so could make the condition of your eyes worse. As a result, the issue of irritability and watery eyes may worsen. Avoid wearing contact lenses while playing holi as the colour can damage your contact lenses and u can start experiencing severe irritation, and redness because of those contact lenses The cornea can also be harmed by the particles found in pigment powders, which is why anyone experiencing severe eye irritation over an extended period of time needs to see a doctor/ophthalmologist right away. Exposure to harmful chemical colour can cause people to experience eye allergies, temporary blindness, conjunctivitis (pink eye).

