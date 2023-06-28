Salma Hayek Bares All in a Sauna in Her Sultry Pictures for World Wellness Week

Salma Hayek Pinault is at the prime of her life. When she’s not lazily floating around on boats or posing in extremely glam big hats, she’s capturing those very moments on her Instagram account for everyone to ogle at, and her most recent unbothered post has just channeled the exact energy we needed to make it to the upcoming long weekend.

Check out her post right here-

The actress posted a set of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday showing one of the many ways she enjoys to take care of herself: reclining in the sauna. Although the sweat session itself didn’t appear out of the usual, Hayek’s attire of choice perfectly captured the carefree vibe we’re going for. The A-lister was photographed splayed out on the sauna bench with just two perfectly folded white towels covering her chest and pelvis, exposing her entire belly, shoulders, and legs. Salma let her hair fall naturally curly with a middle part, embracing the healthy glow the sauna’s heat gave her skin.

Advertisement

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek 🙏🏼," she said in the post’s caption before sharing the same message in Spanish. “Sintiendo el poder curativo de la sauna y expulsando el estrés en esta #WorldWellbeingWeek 🙏🏼"

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Gives Faux Leather A Sexy Makeover; Drops Photos in Bold Itsy Bitsy Bikini

Along with simply unwinding in the sauna, the actress recently travelled to Spain as part of her self-care tour. Hayek posted a photo from her trip on Instagram on Saturday, showing herself taking a selfie by the ocean while eating paella.