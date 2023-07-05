Salman Khan Wears Audemars Piguet Watch On Bigg Boss OTT 2; It Costs A Whopping...

Actors are renowned for their talent and flamboyant personalities in addition to their opulent sense of style when it comes to the glitz and glamour of the film industry. Particularly watches have long been considered a representation of class, refinement, and classic design. Salman Khan stands out among the select group of actors known for their remarkable collections as a collector of luxury timepieces.

Bhaijaan recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2’s last weekend ka vaar wearing an incredible watch, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore.

The watch was the centre of attention, and fans were left wondering how much it would cost. The pricey luxury timepiece costs Rs 45,15,000 ($55,000). You did read that right. Salman Khan’s predilection for high-end, exclusive accessories is a reflection of his prominence among Bollywood’s leading actors.

Regarding the details of this pricey timepiece, the white gold 43 mm Royal Oak Offshore is completely covered in brilliant-cut diamonds and is set off by black accents. Additionally, it has a bracelet that can be switched out and is totally made of diamonds. Black ceramic push pieces, a screw-locked crown, a double-glare proofed sapphire crystal, and a case and bezel made of 18-carat white gold. Black inner bezel, white gold hour markers, and Royal Oak hands with luminous coating on an 18-carat white gold dial adorned with brilliant-cut diamonds. Brilliant-cut diamond-set 18-carat white gold bracelet with an AP folding clasp and an interchangeable strap system. Additional brilliant-cut diamond-set AP folding clasps and a black rubber strap are included.