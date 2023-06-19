Salman Khan Looks Dapper as He Arrives Suited up in a Blue Ensemble for the Karan Deol’s Reception

Karan deol and Drisha Acharya got married in a splendid ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, June 18. After the ceremony, Karan and his wife posed for the paparazi, dressed in red and white coloured coordinated outfits, as they participated for the sacred rituals in midst of their close friends and family.

Fans responded to the wedding reception images as soon as they appeared on social media. Congratulations to both of you, an admirer wrote. Another person remarked, “What a beautiful couple." Many spectators praised the pair for starting anew.