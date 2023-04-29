Salman Khan Says, 'Auraton Ki Bodies Jitni Dhaki Huyi Hongi, Utni Better Hai'! Is Salman Right?

Recently, in an interview, Palak Tiwari, mentioned how there was a rule on Salman Khan’s film set that required women to keep their necklines covered. Salman Khan addressed this alleged rule during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, stating that he believes women’s bodies are precious and should be covered. He explained that the more a woman’s body is covered, the better it is.

However, it is important to note that a woman’s clothing choices should not be dictated by others. Women should have the freedom to wear what they choose without fear of judgment or harassment. Objectifying or policing women’s clothing choices perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes and creates a culture of inequality and disrespect.

It is essential to promote a culture of inclusivity and respect for all individuals, regardless of their gender or appearance. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and value, and we should focus on positive stories and messages that promote healthy relationships, self-esteem, and self-expression through fashion and personal style.

A person’s clothing choices should not be used to make assumptions about their character, intelligence, or worth, and they certainly should not be used as an excuse for inappropriate behavior or harassment.

When men make comments about women’s clothing, they contribute to a larger culture of objectification and misogyny that can lead to a range of negative consequences, including lower self-esteem, body image issues, and even sexual harassment or assault. It is important to recognize that a woman’s clothing is her choice and should not be used as an invitation or justification for unwanted behavior.

Instead of focusing on a woman’s appearance or clothing, men should focus on treating women with respect and dignity, recognizing their abilities and accomplishments, and engaging with them as equals. This means valuing a woman’s ideas and opinions, and recognizing that her worth as a person is not tied to her appearance or clothing choices.

Overall, it is important for men (and everyone) to understand that commenting on a woman’s clothing choices is not appropriate or acceptable. It is important to create a culture of respect and inclusivity, where everyone is treated with dignity and value regardless of their appearance or clothing choices.

