Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Releases Today; Take a Peek at Khan’s Stylish Look During the Promotion

Salman Khan’s action-packed thriller, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which debuts today, marks his return to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. The movie, which is directed by Farhad Samjhi and has an ensemble cast that includes Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam, is partly based on Ajith’s 2014 film Veeram.

The promotions for Salman Khan’s upcoming family comedy “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" are keeping him quite busy right now. The ‘Dabangg’ actor was recently spotted promoting his movie while dressed casually.

Look at his sleek look right here:

Salman Khan drove his opulent white SUV to the promotional event.The “Bodyguard" actor was photographed posing for pictures while sporting an ultra-chic ensemble.

Salman wore a black shirt, brown trousers and black shoes, and he looked dashing. He completed his ensemble with a watch and his worn-out blue bracelet.

Salman’s next family comedy movie, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," has pap’s best wishes. The movie is scheduled to premiere today on April 21.

