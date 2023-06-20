Salman Rushdie Awarded Prestigious German Prize For His Work And 'Spirit of Resistance'

Writer Salman Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger, the prize organizers said Monday. The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said the British-American author would receive the award in Frankfurt on Oct. 22.

Rushdie’s writing “combines narrative vision with constant literary innovation, humor and wisdom," the jury said. “He describes the force with which violent regimes destroy whole societies, but also the indestructibility of the individual’s spirit of resistance."

Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival in New York state.