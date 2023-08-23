Salt To Vinegar, 5 Easy Methods To Keep Iron Pan Clean And Rust Free

An iron pan is one of the most used utensils in the kitchen, especially in Indian households. A big chunk of the daily Indian food is prepared in an iron pan. It is important to make sure that it always remains clean and hygienic for use. Let us take a look at some of the ways to keep an iron pan clean and in good condition.

According to the first method, clean the iron pan normally. Use a utensil washing soap and water to clean the pan. After that, wipe the utensil dry with a clean cloth from the inside. Apply coconut oil or any cooking oil of your choice. Leave the pan for some time and then wash it again with soap. This will give your pan a good shine from the inside.

The second method says that to keep the pan clean, make sure to empty it as soon as cooking the food is done. If portions of food are left on the pan, clean it out using a spoon, ladle, or any other utensil. Waiting to clean the pan will make it harder to clean the food, or else it will stick to the utensil. After that use a wet paper towel or a scrubbing pad to clean the pan entirely from the inside.

The third method suggests using salt to clean the pan. Take a good amount of salt in the unclean pan and add a little water to the salt, enough to make a thick paste. Scrub the pan with a towel or a sponge, and then rinse it well with hot water.