Salt Water To Kitchen Spices, Simple Tricks To Get Rid Of Ants This Monsoon

The rainy season is the harbinger of shower spells and cool breezes. But along with that, it also causes a few insects to come out of their underground nest. The red and black ants can be seen roaming around the house during this season. The increase in humidity forces the ants out of their anthills. If your home is invaded by these pesky little insects, here are a few tips and tricks to get rid of the problem.

Here are a few simple tricks to get rid of ants this monsoon:

Use citrus things

Use lemon and orange peels to drive away ants as the citrusy smell repels them. You can also try using homemade sprays. Take a bottle of water and squeeze lemon or orange juice in it. You can also add a spoonful of vinegar. Spray this solution where the ants gather.

Salt

Salt is available in every household. You can sprinkle salt in the nooks and corners of your home where ants gather. Boil a pot of water and salt and fill it in a spray bottle. Spray this wherever needed and you will be able to get rid of ants quickly.

Dishwashing soap water

Dishwashing soap is a great solution to remove stains from your utensils and is effective in driving away ants from your home. Make a foamy solution using soap and some water and fill it in a bottle and spray in the ant-infested areas.

Use kitchen spices

You can also find some natural remedies to get rid of ants right in your kitchen spices. Turmeric powder and black pepper powder are quite effective for this purpose. You can also make a mixture using turmeric, pepper and salt. Either sprinkle the powder mixture in the affected areas or you can add it to a bottle of water and spray the solution.