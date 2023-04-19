Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dawns An All-Black Outfit And Statement Bulgari Jewels For Citadel's Premiere In London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu always comes through in terms of being able to understand what works for her and what does not. She is a true believer in keeping it simple and as minimal as possible. This time too her fans were ardently waiting to see what the star would choose for the premiere of Citadel in London. It is wise to say, she met the expectations of all her fans and followers.

The actress turned up on the red carpet for the premiere in an all-black ensemble flanked by Varun Dhawan, her soon-to-be co-star by her side. The black outfit that Samantha wore to the event is from Victoria Beckham’s label.

Take a look at the outfit-

The whole outfit was divided into two halves, the first consisting of a simple cropped blouse with a simple round neckline and the second being, a figure-hugging midi-skirt that showcased some fur and fringe work in terms of design. In pen and paper, this look might sound extraordinarily simple but this was definitely far-far away from it. Mid-riff fashion is back into play and going by Samantha’s sartorial choices for a year now, one can easily state that she loves that the trend is back and she loves to flaunt her mid-riff, just like she did with this look too.

We need to take a moment to appreciate Sam’s choice of dawning the statement Bulgari neckpiece along with other pieces of jewellery from the brand including the classic bracelet too. The Bulgari neckpiece was designed to always take the cake and this time too, it did what it had to, it elevated the entire look to a different level.

Sam’s bangs got the fun element to the party and owing to those buns she could rather have the perfect messy hairstyle. Like always, she had a very subtle approach towards makeup, with mascara-laden eyelashes and kohled eyes she did not let the attention from her ensemble slide away owing to her make-up. The minimal dewy base, nude lip shade and the perfect amount of eye shadow was a great choice that Samantha made.

