Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets festive goals in Ritu Kumar couture in New York.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the epitome of grace and glamour. The Khushi actress graced the Federation of Indian Associations’ (FIA) 41st India Day Parade in New York, looking comfortably chic.

Known for her impeccable style quotient, Samantha looked comfortably chic as she attended the event, wearing an iconic ensemble designed by the doyenne of fashion, Ritu Kumar. Handcrafted with love, the ensemble was from Ritu Kumar’s OG couture collection which she showcased at India Couture Week 2023.

Advertisement

Samantha’s Empire State of Mind was beautifully captured with this stylish outfit featuring a silk velvet jacket, organza cape, intricately embroidered corset top and silk velvet pants. The highlight of the overall look is the Zergul jacket. It is a celebration of earthy tones on rich silk and velvet fabric. It’s handcrafted with intricate florals and paisley motifs, with embroidered borders.

Every time Samantha steps out the star never fails to impress with their choice of ensembles. This look is not just regal but celebrates Samantha’s charming personality to the T. Right from the layering to the bespoke jewellery, the styling is top-notch and exuded a relaxed yet glamorous edge to her look.

Samantha who is all set to woo her fans back on screen with her upcoming movie Khushi, where she is starring opposite Vikay Devarakonda, is upping her style game for every movie promotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Styled by Selvi Thangaraj and Pallavi Singh of Open House along with the style team including Pooja Karanam and Meha Venkatesh, Samantha’s regal look also featured handcrafted fine jewellery from Bespoke Vintage Jewels. Adding a retro vibe to her overall look was the classy tinted eyewear from Gem Opticians. The soft waves in her hairstyle and flawless makeup were done by Kanwal Batool.