Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets The Temperature Soaring In A Stellar Sabyasachi Saree, See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sartorial sense has always been a cut above the rest, whatever she chooses to wear resonates with her personality on many different levels. While the actress is not scared to experiment with her fashion looks, she also knows what she looks the best in and loves playing to her strengths. Her fans and followers love to see her sporting a beautiful saree every now and then and truth be told, she sets a new stylish benchmark every time she does so.

Currently, the actress is keeping super busy with the release of her upcoming film ‘Kushi’ which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. At the music launch of the movie, Samantha was an absolute vision in the most stunning saree. In case, you have missed out on her pictures sporting the look, check them out here-

Samantha made heads turn in this lovely red saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi. The red looked absolutely fantastic on her and she carried the saree with utmost panache and grace. Styled by celebrity stylist Pallavi Singh, Samantha looked like a celestial being draped in this beautiful georgette saree which was paired with a matching blouse of the same colour as the saree. While there was not much to the saree except for its stunning colour and patterns, the satin borders truly stood out.

The halter-neck blouse that Samantha had donned had a tie-up detailing and a little backless feature raised the oomph factor of the ensemble to a whole other level. The saree was draped beautifully and in a way that enhanced the actress’ statuesque figure creating a scintillating silhouette. She accessorised her look with bold jhumkas and chunky finger-ring and both went really well with the look. The tinted shades were definitely a very well-thought of plan and helped exude an undeniable vintage charm.