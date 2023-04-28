Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Diet Can Inspire Many | Check Out Her Healthy Diet

Well, It’s Queen Sam’s birthday and we can’t help but lay light on the different ways she has inspired us. For starters, she has definitely motivated us to tweak our food choices after she adopted “plant-based" diet. From posting pictures of fresh produce from her terrace garden to sharing delectable healthy recipes like zucchini noodles, Samantha’s ‘food’ highlights on Instagram is a haven for health freaks!

In an old video where a fan asked her what she eats in a day, she said that she eats a lot of veggies. Samantha further said, “I’m vegan, so no non-vegetarian, no dairy, just veggies and a lot of veggies. I eat rice, I love my rice. My food is very basic but I am very happy with it."

Advertisement

Samantha who is widely regarded as a fitness icon constantly updates her fans about her fitness journey and her ideal diet on Instagram. Her journey as someone following a plant-based diet started during the lockdown when she started growing her own produce on her terrace garden and also started making her own almond milk.

Here are some plant-based alternatives by Samantha that can help take you a step towards a healthy life, just like her!

Collagen Shake

This nutritious shake is a mix of leafy greens, frozen banana and strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, flax seeds and most importantly vegan collagen powder.

Matcha Cashew Butter

Advertisement

A mix of Matcha and Cashews, this is a healthy alternative to relish with your toasts or pancakes.

Vegan Ice Cream

Advertisement

Well, like everyone Samantha doesn’t shy from admitting that she has a sweet tooth but the perfect alternative to this craving is vegan ice cream. Sweet and healthy? Well, what could be better?

Her healthy lifestyle is also a major driver of a quicker road to recovery from her recent medical condition. An auto-immune condition called Myositis. For the uninitiated, the condition affects the muscles of the people. But, Samantha has been fighting back with grit and spirit, exactly why she’s an ICON!

She was recently seen in the film Shaakuntalam. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on April 14. She is currently shooting for Citadel India with Varun Dhawan.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here