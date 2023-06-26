Sanjay Dutt's All New Scotch Whiskey Brand, The Glenwalk Is The Talk Of The Town; Details Inside

Actor Sanjay Dutt is the newest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon of owning an alcohol brand- a trend that a lot of celebrities have followed and found success in. Dutt has invested in an alcobev startup called the Cartel & Bros and has brought out a Scotch whiskey called ‘The Glenwalk.’

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the brand is currently run on shared partnership of Mokksh Sani and Mahesh Sani who are the current brains behind Living Liquidz which is one of the largest liquor retail chains in India, Jittin S Merani who is behind Drinq bar academy and Rohan Nihalani who is the owner of Morgan Beverages.

Talking about The Glenwalk, Jittin S Merani told Moneycontrol, “Unlike other Scotch whiskies in India, where the alcohol comes at a higher ABV from Scotland and is then bottled in India with Indian water, The Glenwalk is made and bottled in Scotland with Scottish water. This guarantees an authentic taste of Scotch."

When Moneycontrol spoke to Sanjay Dutt about his association with the brand and more so about why he chose a whiskey brand, the organisation quoted him saying, “There’s a large market for whisky in this country. India is the largest whisky consumer in the world. I personally started my alcohol journey with whisky when I was a teenager. I remember sneaking out with friends to have my first taste of the amber spirit."