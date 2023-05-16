Sara Ali Khan Breathes Grace in This Gorgeous Manish Malhotra Saree at the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Event

The trailer for the upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was unveiled in Mumbai by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The two stars were photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived at the launch location while travelling in an auto. Vicky and Sara surfaced in pictures and videos on social media. We were drawn in by Sara’s ethnic appearance, which she wore with a bright yellow saree. It is a traditional appearance that is essential for the summer. Read more to learn more about her outfit by scrolling.

Sara Ali Khan’s stylist Tanya Ghavri uploaded images of the star wearing a bright yellow saree on Monday. Sara wore the outfit to the unveiling of the trailer for her forthcoming Vicky Kaushal movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The six yards are available from Manish Malhotra, the preferred fashion designer in Bollywood. Sara’s photo shoot was captioned “Bring on that sunshine" by Tanya. It depicts the actor posing for the camera and flaunting the lovely drape. While sitting in the auto, she also took some pictures. See her pictures below.

Advertisement

The basic drape of Sara Ali Khan’s Manish Malhotra mulmul saree is embellished with tiny eyelet motifs on the trims and contrasting gold and pink patti borders. Sara delicately carried the pallu, which was adorned with white leaf patterns, over her shoulder and let it fall to the ground. She wore the six yards as is customary, with front pleats.

Sara paired the yellow saree with a coordinating sleeveless blouse that had the same cropped hem, wide U-neckline, fitted bust design, and back-revealing detail. She selected sandals, matching yellow bangles, and delicate gold and pearl jhumkis as her accessories.

Advertisement

Last but not least, Sara’s glam options were a delicate pink bindi, a glossy pink lip colour, smoky gold-hude shimmering eye shadow, slick black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and dazzling highlighter.