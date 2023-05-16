Cannes 2023: A Flashback of Sara Ali Khan’s Most Stylish Looks Ahead of Her Big Debut

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will walk the red carpet at the much awaited Cannes Film Festival in 2023, following the list of other well-known Indian celebrities who have previously represented their nation at the illustrious occasion. Despite the fact that it is rumoured to be her debut attendance at Cannes, the event’s programme is yet unknown. Sara Ali Khan seemed to be very eager to add this flashy achievement to her filmography, though.

Style, elegance, and glamour come naturally to Sara Ali Khan given that she is a Pataudi princess. The young Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been creating a stir in Hollywood thanks to her exquisite sense of style. Sara, who is well known for her classic yet modern style choices, pulls off each and every look she dons. She enjoys wearing vibrant hues, striking designs, and edgy accessories that give her outfits a hint of glitz. Sara’s sense of style is impeccable whether she is wearing a straightforward kurta or a sophisticated gown. Take a short look at some of Sara Ali Khan’s stunning outfits that will win your hearts as she is busy stealing the show with her first-rate performance.

In a white corset-style satin crop top and pleated wide-leg slacks, Sara Ali Khan exudes sexiness. The star combines white pointed-toe shoes with her all-white attire, and she looks like an ultimate boss babe. She absolutely slayed while rocking light makeup and glamorised her appearance with gold hoops and several rings.

Sara Ali Khan stops everyone in their tracks as she dons a beautiful black cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress slays to our hearts as she flashes her toned leg through the sensual slit. Sara’s sophisticated black outfit, adorned with stylish brooches, expertly accentuated her sass and glitter. She actually put her best foot forward, adorning one of her ankles with a stunning double-layered anklet made of gold. The actor appeared to be nothing but a total diva with open, flowing hair and dewy-nude makeup!

Sara Ali Khan stole the stage in a gorgeous crimson embroidered lehenga with a plunging v-neck, looking every bit like a princess. The actor who served as Punit Balana’s muse at the recent Lakme Fashion Week 2023, dressed in the same red lehenga, had internet users in awe of her incomparable beauty and carefree elan. The enchantress, who showed off her curves in the custom red lehenga, accessorised her opulent ethnic outfit with a maang tika and bold bangles to create the look of a dope millennial bride.

Sara Ali Khan rocks a stylish and modern white chikankari sharara outfit, making her look like a vision in white. The “Kedarnath" actress appears to be an exquisite angel as she elegantly wears the seductive ethnic clothing. The long chikankari jacket gives her ordinarily ethnic outfit more force, but the golden borders on her lovely jacket and the hemline of her magnificent sharara gave her elaborately embroidered sharara set a touch of glamour. The young celebrity only added a pair of substantial diamond stud earrings to her flawless ensemble. She picked a minimal makeup for her ethnically inspired angelic style, beaming with inner beauty.

Sara Ali Khan makes a stunning exhibition of her glam flair while donning a shimmering olive yellow tube dress. Sara is no less than a diva as she sports glossy lips in a nude tint, making our hearts skip a beat. Not to mention that the warm nude smokey eye makeup with a delicate glitter effect is equally successful in this situation. The star enters the room wearing an extremely stylish pair of yellow strappy shoes, which unquestionably makes her look stand out and how!

Sara stands out from the crowd thanks to her impeccable sense of style, which combines trendiness, glitz, and elegance. What do you think of Sara’s big Cannes Film Festival debut?