Sara Ali Khan's Gym Workout Session Is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals

Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress her fans, be it her style sense, her humorous puns or her fitness goals. Sara’s dedication to being fit and healthy is evident from her regular gym sessions. The Atrangi Re actor’s gym sessions are not only about sweating it out, but also about having fun and pushing herself to be her best. Sara includes yoga, aerobics, Pilates, weight training, and other exercises in her daily routine. She often shares glimpses of her gym sessions on social media, leaving her fans awed. Her latest post is sure to drive away any mid-week blues that you have.

Sara Ali Khan dropped a new clip of her workout routine on Monday, April 24. “Happy new week. Have some inches to tweak. And since I can punch and don’t pretend to be meek. I’m giving you a little sneak peek. Into my shoulders, squats and oblique technique. And since working out is truly my pehla pyaar I hope it helps my physique," she wrote.

Her fitness routine consisted of weighted squats, dumbbell shoulder presses, boxing, seated rows and kettlebell swings. Sara aced the workout in a grey-coloured sports bra and matching gym tights. She wore white sneakers. The Kedarnath actor opted for a makeup-free look and a half-tied hairdo.

Fans in the comments section praised Sara Ali Khan’s exercise regimen. One follower wrote, “Your transformation is an inspiration to so many…keep going and keep inspiring…god bless."

Another commented, “Dedicated and True Grace and Charm… Evergreen Bollywood diva."

Previously, Sara had shared glimpses of herself doing squats and push-ups. The video will surely give you some mid-week inspiration to hit the gym.

Sara Ali Khan takes special care that she doesn’t miss a gym session, even if the festive season is around. The Love Aaj Kal 2 star can be seen lifting weights, running and pushing herself to her limits to achieve a toned physique in one of her videos.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen as Misha in the movie Gaslight, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the movie also starred Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles.

