Sathya Sai Baba Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes to Start Your Day

SATHYA SAI BABA DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Sathya Sai Baba was a spiritual leader, philanthropist, and teacher who was born on November 23, 1926, in Andhra Pradesh. He was known for his teachings of love, truth, and selfless service, and he was considered by his followers to be a divine incarnation of God.

Sathya Sai Baba established a network of educational institutions, hospitals, and charitable organizations in India and around the world. He also claimed to possess supernatural powers and was revered by his devotees for his ability to perform miracles.

Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings emphasized the importance of spiritual and moral values and encouraged people to lead a life of compassion, service, and devotion. He passed away on April 24, 2011, in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

Here are some quotes by Sathya Sai Baba:

“Love all, serve all; help ever, hurt never." “Hands that serve are holier than lips that pray." “The end of education is character." “There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love." “Life is a song, sing it. Life is a game, play it. Life is a challenge, meet it. Life is a dream, realize it. Life is a sacrifice, offer it. Life is love, enjoy it." “The easiest way to earn God’s love is to love all and serve all." “Love is God, and God is love. Live in love." “Where there is love, there is no question." “My life is my message." “The heart is the seat of all understanding: the intellect merely functions to express what the heart impulsively desires."

