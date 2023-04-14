Satisfy Your Cravings with These Mouth-Watering Oriental Food Recipes

Oriental food, also known as Asian cuisine, encompasses a vast array of culinary traditions originating from East, Southeast, and South Asia. This diverse cuisine includes Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, and many other regional styles of cooking.
What sets Oriental food apart is its emphasis on fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and vibrant colors. The use of herbs, spices, and seasonings are crucial components in many oriental dishes, creating a unique and complex taste that is both savory and spicy.
In addition, Oriental food also offers a wide variety of cooking techniques, from stir-frying and steaming to grilling and boiling, allowing for a diverse range of dishes to be created. Popular Oriental dishes include sushi, dim sum, pho, pad thai, and bibimbap, just to name a few.
Whether you are looking for a light and refreshing summer dish or a hearty and comforting meal, Oriental cuisine has something for everyone. Its diversity and versatility make it a beloved cuisine worldwide, offering a never-ending culinary adventure to those willing to explore its vast flavors and textures. Here are some recipes from the Oriental Street Food Festival.
Cantonese Chilly Mushrooms by Chef Saarthak Sharma, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel
Ingredients
Button Mushroom ( Cut into 1/2 ) 120 gms
Shimji Mushroom gms 30 gms
shitake mushroom ( Stem Removed and cut in 1/4 ) 30 gms
tempura flour 40 gms
sesame oil 140 gms
Refined oil for frying
Water 20 gms
Garlic 10 gms
Fresh red chilly 5 gms
Chikiang Vinegar 5 ml
Light Soya 10 ml
Oyster sauce 10 ml
Chilly Paste 5 gms
Honey 15 gms
Shaoxing Wine 20 ml
Scallions 10 gms
Chives 5 gms
Potato Starch 5 gms
Method
Take garlic, oyster sauce, light soya, chikiang vinegar, honey, chili paste in a bowl and mix it.
Add half of the quantity of shaoxing wine and sesame oil to it and keep Aside for later.
Now mix tempura flour, water and remaining wine and sesame oil together and make a smooth batter.
Coat the mushrooms in the batter and deep fry till it becomes crispy, Now take wok, add sauce mix to it,
reduce it to half and adjust their seasoning. Add potato starch and make the sauce to coating consistency
and add fried mushrooms to it. Garnish it with chives & Scallions and serve hot.
Fujian Steam Fish by Chef Saarthak Sharma, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel
Ingredients
Sea Bass Skin On 180 gms
Galangal 5 gms
Lemon Grass 5 gms
Kafir Lime Leaves 2
Bird Eye Chilly Chopped 3 gms
Salt To Taste
Shaoxing Wine 5 ml
Garlic 10 gms
Vegetable Stock 50 ml
Pomellow Juice 10 ml
Lemon Juice 10 ml
Bullet Chilly 5
Leeks Diced 20 gms
Scallions 5 gms
Light Soya 10 ml
Big Green Chilly Diced 10 gms
Big Red Chilly Diced 10 gms
Chives 5 gms
Potato Starch 5 gms
Method
For marinating fish, mix chopped galangal, kafir lime and lemon grass with bird eye chilly in a bowl . Add salt and wine to it and mix well.
Marinate the fish and steam till for 7-8 mins till it gets cooked. Now for the sauce, heat the oil in a wok, sauté the garlic till translucent and
add diced leeks , and chilies to it . Deglaze with wine and add stock. Season with salt, and light soya . Now add potato starch to
it and thicken the sauce till coating constancy. Pour the hot sauce over pre steamed fish and garnish it with chopped chives and scallions.
Snow Fungus Soup by Chef Saarthak Sharma, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel
Ingredients
White Fungus Mushroom 20 gms
Carrots 10 gms
Broccoli 20 gms
Asparagus 10 gms
Snow peas 10 gms
Vegetable Stock 150 gms
Sesame Oil - Few Drops
Scallions For Garnish
Burnt Garlic 1 Tsp
Light Soya 5 ml
Salt To Taste
Pinch of White Pepper
Method
Take a wok and add clear vegetable stock. Simmer on a low heat and add all vegetables and snow fungus.
Simmer it for 5-10 mins and season with salt and white pepper and few drops of light soya. In the end add scallions and a dash of sesame oil.
