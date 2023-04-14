Satisfy Your Cravings with These Mouth-Watering Oriental Food Recipes

Oriental food, also known as Asian cuisine, encompasses a vast array of culinary traditions originating from East, Southeast, and South Asia. This diverse cuisine includes Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, and many other regional styles of cooking.

What sets Oriental food apart is its emphasis on fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and vibrant colors. The use of herbs, spices, and seasonings are crucial components in many oriental dishes, creating a unique and complex taste that is both savory and spicy.

In addition, Oriental food also offers a wide variety of cooking techniques, from stir-frying and steaming to grilling and boiling, allowing for a diverse range of dishes to be created. Popular Oriental dishes include sushi, dim sum, pho, pad thai, and bibimbap, just to name a few.

Whether you are looking for a light and refreshing summer dish or a hearty and comforting meal, Oriental cuisine has something for everyone. Its diversity and versatility make it a beloved cuisine worldwide, offering a never-ending culinary adventure to those willing to explore its vast flavors and textures. Here are some recipes from the Oriental Street Food Festival.

Cantonese Chilly Mushrooms by Chef Saarthak Sharma, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel

Ingredients

Button Mushroom ( Cut into 1/2 ) 120 gms

Shimji Mushroom gms 30 gms

shitake mushroom ( Stem Removed and cut in 1/4 ) 30 gms

tempura flour 40 gms

sesame oil 140 gms

Refined oil for frying

Water 20 gms

Garlic 10 gms

Fresh red chilly 5 gms

Chikiang Vinegar 5 ml

Light Soya 10 ml

Oyster sauce 10 ml

Chilly Paste 5 gms

Honey 15 gms

Shaoxing Wine 20 ml

Scallions 10 gms

Chives 5 gms

Potato Starch 5 gms

Method

Take garlic, oyster sauce, light soya, chikiang vinegar, honey, chili paste in a bowl and mix it.

Add half of the quantity of shaoxing wine and sesame oil to it and keep Aside for later.

Now mix tempura flour, water and remaining wine and sesame oil together and make a smooth batter.

Coat the mushrooms in the batter and deep fry till it becomes crispy, Now take wok, add sauce mix to it,

reduce it to half and adjust their seasoning. Add potato starch and make the sauce to coating consistency

and add fried mushrooms to it. Garnish it with chives & Scallions and serve hot.

Fujian Steam Fish by Chef Saarthak Sharma, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel

Ingredients

Sea Bass Skin On 180 gms

Galangal 5 gms

Lemon Grass 5 gms

Kafir Lime Leaves 2

Bird Eye Chilly Chopped 3 gms

Salt To Taste

Shaoxing Wine 5 ml

Garlic 10 gms

Vegetable Stock 50 ml

Pomellow Juice 10 ml

Lemon Juice 10 ml

Bullet Chilly 5

Leeks Diced 20 gms

Scallions 5 gms

Light Soya 10 ml

Big Green Chilly Diced 10 gms

Big Red Chilly Diced 10 gms

Chives 5 gms

Potato Starch 5 gms

Method

For marinating fish, mix chopped galangal, kafir lime and lemon grass with bird eye chilly in a bowl . Add salt and wine to it and mix well.

Marinate the fish and steam till for 7-8 mins till it gets cooked. Now for the sauce, heat the oil in a wok, sauté the garlic till translucent and

add diced leeks , and chilies to it . Deglaze with wine and add stock. Season with salt, and light soya . Now add potato starch to

it and thicken the sauce till coating constancy. Pour the hot sauce over pre steamed fish and garnish it with chopped chives and scallions.

Snow Fungus Soup by Chef Saarthak Sharma, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel

Ingredients

White Fungus Mushroom 20 gms

Carrots 10 gms

Broccoli 20 gms

Asparagus 10 gms

Snow peas 10 gms

Vegetable Stock 150 gms

Sesame Oil - Few Drops

Scallions For Garnish

Burnt Garlic 1 Tsp

Light Soya 5 ml

Salt To Taste

Pinch of White Pepper

Method

Take a wok and add clear vegetable stock. Simmer on a low heat and add all vegetables and snow fungus.

Simmer it for 5-10 mins and season with salt and white pepper and few drops of light soya. In the end add scallions and a dash of sesame oil.

