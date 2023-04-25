Saunf-Mishri, The Sweet Treat To Boost Your Eyesight

To maintain good health during the hot summer months, it’s important to incorporate seasonal fruits, vegetables, and certain herbs and spices into your diet. While you may already be consuming cooling foods like watermelon, melon, and cucumber, there are two natural ingredients that, when consumed together, can provide a lot of health benefits. Sugar candy and fennel (sauf and mishri) not only offer a cooling effect to the body but also act as a great digestive aid. Although commonly consumed as an after-meal mouth freshener, combining these two ingredients can help to regulate body temperature and promote overall health during the summer season.

Benefits of eating Sugar candy (Mishri)

As per a recent news report by HT, sugar candy (mishri) offers several advantages over regular sugar. It is known to be easily digestible, providing a subtle sweetness that is often preferred over traditional white sugar. People commonly consume sugar candy as a refreshing treat, but it also has other health benefits.

For example, if you’re dealing with dry cough or stubborn phlegm, it can be effective in loosening it up. Additionally, sugar candy can provide natural coolness and help alleviate irritation. If you’re looking to beat the summer heat, drinking sugar candy water can be a great way to cool down. Moreover, for those experiencing nausea or acidity, chewing on it can provide quick relief from these symptoms.

Benefits of eating sugar candy with fennel seeds (Saunf and Mishri)

Combining sugar candy with fennel not only creates a tasty treat but also offers a range of health benefits. As a popular after-meal mouth freshener, consuming fennel helps to improve digestion, and when paired with sugar candy, it can speed up the digestive process.

Furthermore, fennel sugar candy helps maintain healthy blood levels, including haemoglobin. Those who suffer from anaemia can benefit from consuming this delightful mixture as it improves blood circulation in the body.

Regular consumption of sugar candy and fennel can also alleviate symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and dizziness. The best part is that there are no known side effects associated with consuming these natural ingredients, making them an excellent addition to any healthy diet.

To maintain healthy eyesight, consider incorporating sugar candy and fennel

(Sauf and Mishri) into your diet. These natural ingredients have properties that can help promote eye health, making them a great option for those who are experiencing weak eyesight or want to prevent eye-related issues.

In addition to their eye benefits, fennel, and sugar candy are also great for maintaining oral health. When combined, they can help freshen your breath and keep harmful bacteria at bay. Consuming fennel helps to regulate the pH level in the mouth, which helps to prevent bacteria from thriving.

