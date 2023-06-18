Saving The Uterus Is Like Saving Your Heart: 5 Alternatives to Hysterectomy

There has been a growing recognition of the importance of preserving the uterus, much like protecting the heart. In fact, for women, uterus is like the seat of reproductive wellbeing. Though women can have alternative surgeries or medical solutions, they are still going through hysterectomies unnecessarily, especially in rural parts of India. It is important to understand the importance of preserving the uterus and explore options other than hysterectomy to avoid the side effects it is associated with.

Why is the uterus so important?

The uterus provides a nurturing environment where a fertilized egg implants, and it facilitates the development of the embryo into a fully formed baby. It is responsible for the monthly shedding of the uterine lining during periods and the regeneration of a new lining in for potential pregnancy. Hysterectomy can come with a lot of side effects and can be avoided most of the time by proper consultation and diagnosis. So, it is important to understand the alternatives to the process of hysterectomy and to understand if it is even necessary.

Alternatives to Hysterectomy:

1.Medications: Various medications can be prescribed to manage symptoms depending on the specific condition. Hormonal therapies like birth control pills may help control heavy menstrual bleeding associated with fibroids or endometriosis.

2.Intrauterine device ( Mirena) is a small hormone-releasing device that can be placed inside the uterus. It takes care of almost 90% of bleeding problems in older women.

3.Minimally Invasive Procedures: Non-surgical procedures, such as uterine artery embolization (UAE) or radiofrequency ablation, can be considered alternatives to hysterectomy. These procedures aim to shrink fibroids or destroy abnormal tissue without removing the uterus.

4.Myomectomy: Myomectomy is a surgical procedure that involves removing fibroids while preserving the uterus. It is a suitable option for women who wish to retain their fertility or maintain their uterine function.