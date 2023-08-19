Savoring India's Tea Odyssey: A Sip through Time

India, with all its diversity and intricacies is united by this one magical drink. It drives India forward, charting the course of the entire subcontinent.

Chai- It is that one loving companion that we have truly accepted, in all its forms and flavours. In the book Chai: The Experience of Indian Tea, authors Rajan Kapoor and Rekha Sarin state ‘tea-drinking culture is a skein that runs through the warp and weft of the multi-ethnic tapestry of Indian society’. 76 years’ post-independence, we think this unifier deserves its share of celebration.

Chai is a sip of freedom for us- a few minutes of respite on a demanding day, a quick refuel on slow afternoons and a beverage that bridges the gap between the most difficult relationships in the simplest of ways. Many passionate travellers believe a country’s culture lies in its teacup. So how did a beverage that did not even originate in India become so synonymous with the nation’s culture that it is now an invaluable part of our identity?

Through the Pages of History:

It is widely believed that the first in India to have tea leaves was the Singpo tribes, in Northeast Assam. In 1832, an English scientist went to confirm their existence but could not identify the tea bushes as they looked different from the known China tea leaves. Decades later, 80 Chinese specialists came to India and planted seeds in Darjeeling and Assam. To great surprise to the world, the Assam produce turned out to be of better quality and thus wiped out the chinese bush. This was the birth of the Assam Tea Industry.

Subsequently, seeds were planted in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu and Kangra valley, Himachal Pradesh. After the first world war of 1920, Indians were introduced to the nutritional benefits of chai. Hoardings with instructions on how to make the drink were put up, demonstrations were held in public and soon, railway stations from Bengal to Punjab began keeping small cups of chai.

Before independence, tea became a beacon of unity amongst India and after, through its heavy foreign value and export, became a pillar for India’s recovery. India today is the world’s second biggest producer of tea, having exported 201 million kg of tea leaves in 2021-22 alone.

Colours of Chai: India’s Flavorful Experiments

As every household began waking up to the smell of tea leaves boiling in hot water, tea became a source of expression. We began customising it to our taste, adding ginger, cardamom, spices, or saffron to it. Tea became our own- a delight that we now express our love and care with. India being the land of Ayurveda has had a long tradition of herbal teas. From spices and herbal infusions to combining tea leaves with flower petals, we have mastered the art of brewing a good cup.

