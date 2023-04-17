Savour the Flavours of the Middle East at Al Souk: The Arabic Food Festival in New Delhi

K3 is excited to announce the maiden edition of the Arabic Food Festival, Al Souk. This spring, get ready to be transported to the vibrant streets of the Middle East as you indulge in a feast for the senses at our restaurant. The festival promises to be an exhilarating experience, featuring a plethora of flavours, aromas, and colours inspired by Levantine and North African cuisine, curated by the esteemed Chef Amjad, who has helmed some of the most iconic Middle Eastern kitchens in Palestine.

Guests can expect to indulge in a wide array of delectable dishes that will tempt their taste buds, ranging from classic favourites such as Levantine Mezze and Shawarma to exciting and exotic new flavours like Koshari, Moloukhya, Maqlouba, Waraq Enab, and much more. Each dish is meticulously prepared with the finest ingredients and infused with the rich notes of Zaatar, Zeit, and sumac, creating an explosion of flavours that will leave guests craving more.

In addition to the culinary delights, guests can also elevate their dining experience with a handcrafted selection of signature cocktails that are specially curated to complement the Middle Eastern flavours. So don’t miss this extraordinary culinary adventure that promises to take you on a sensory journey like no other.

Date: 18th April to 14th May 2023

Time: Everyday 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, Sunday : 12:30 – 03:00 PM

