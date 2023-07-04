Sawan 2023: Avoid These Six Things If You Are A Devotee Of Lord Shiva

The month of Sawan, which begins on Tuesday, is no less than a festival for devotees of Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan will last for almost two months, ending on August 31. One has to be quite wary during this time, as your fasts and prayers may not reach Lord Shiva if you commit some mistakes. According to experts, certain things need to be abstained from during the period of Sawan, to not earn the ire of Lord Shiva. What are the things that should be avoided in the month of Sawan? Let us know from Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu Advisor, Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma.

Abstain from meat or alcohol

Shiva devotees should not consume meat or alcohol during this time. One should also avoid eating garlic, onion and eggplant in the month of Sawan.

Do not apply oil

According to religious beliefs, no devotee should apply oil on their body in the month of Sawan. Donating oil is considered auspicious in this holy month of Sawan.

Do not consume milk

Milk is offered to the Shivling as part of the ritual of worshipping Lord Shiva. One should not consume milk during the entirety of the month of Sawan.

Stay away from fights, abusive behaviour and disrespectful words

Be sure to steer clear of any disputes, fights and arguments during this time and particularly avoid foul language. Do not abuse or disrespect anyone.

Do not sleep on the bed

In the holy month of Sawan, devotees should sleep on the ground and not on the bed. They should avoid sleeping during the day. According to belief, those who fast should sleep only once. The rest of the day should be immersed in Shiva devotion.