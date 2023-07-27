Sawan Adhik Maas 2023: Second Shivaratri To Have Two Auspicious Yogas

The second Shivaratri of the month Sawan is approaching. This year, Shravan Masam will have an additional month, making it a longer period. The upcoming Shivratri will be celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha in the month of Sawan Adhik. Previously, Sawan Shivratri was observed on Saturday, July 15.

On the day of Shivratri in Sawan, two auspicious yogas will occur, along with the presence of Punarvasu and Pushya Nakshatras. The Shivratri of Sawan holds special significance for Lord Shiva’s devotees. Due to the extra month this year, there will be two Shivratris in Sawan.

According to the Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Savan Adhik month will begin at 10.25 am on Monday, 14th August and will continue until 12.42 pm on Tuesday, 15th August. According to the auspicious Shiv Puja Muhurta, Shivratri of Sawan Adhik month will be celebrated on Monday, 14th August. On this day, devotees will also observe the Monday fast dedicated to Lord Shiva as it falls during the Sawan month.

During the Sawan Adhik month, on August 14, the auspicious time for Shiva Puja will be from 12:02 am (midnight) to 12:48 am. This specific time is known as the Nishita Puja of Shivratri. However, traditionally, the worship of Lord Shiva on Shivratri usually begins at sunrise.

Indeed, this year, on the day of Shivaratri in the Sawan Adhik month, two auspicious yogas, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Siddhi Yoga, will be formed. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will begin at 11.07 am and will last until 05.50 am on the following day, August 15. According to religious beliefs, the activities and endeavours undertaken during Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are believed to be successful and fruitful. This auspicious time is considered significant for accomplishing one’s goals and aspirations.