Sawan Monday Fasting: Know What Is Prohibited On This Auspicious Day

The holy month of Sawan started on July 4 and the first Sawan Somwar (Monday) falls on July 10. After 19 years, Sawan is going to extend for two months till August 31, as per the Hindu calendar. There will be a total of 8 Mondays in the Sawan month this year.

Sawan Somwar is considered as the most important day for the devotees of Lord Shiva. It’s believed that by keeping fast and worshipping Lord Shiva on Sawan Somwar the devotees can be bestowed with prosperity, health, wealth and happiness.

The first Monday of Sawan will be marked by Sukarma Yoga, Revati Nakshatra, Shravan Krishna Ashtami Tithi this year, as per the panchang.

Devotees try to please Lord Shiva by offering honey, curd, milk, flowers, bel patra, ghee, and sugar. Devotees try to seek his blessings to fulfill their wishes, desires. Observing fast during the first Sawan Somwar is a common practice in most parts of the country. On this day, those who keep fast, follow certain restrictions on this day.