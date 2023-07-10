Sawan Somwar 2023 Calendar: Shravan Start and End Date, List of Sawan Somwar, Puja Vidhi, Significance & Mantra

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 CALENDAR: Sawan Somwar, also known as Shravan Somvar or Shravan Mondays, is a significant observance for Lord Shiva’s devotees during the month of Sawan (July-August). Devotees perform various rituals and practices to seek blessings and offer their devotion to Lord Shiva. It is a time for intense devotion, spiritual practices, and seeking the divine grace of Lord Shiva. It is believed to be a period of heightened spiritual energy, providing an opportunity for devotees to deepen their connection with the divine and progress on their spiritual path. This year Sawan Somvar falls on eight Mondays, instead of four. Here is the Sawan Somwar calendar for 2023.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sawan Somwar 2023 Dates

Sawan Somwar 2023 Rituals

Sawan Somwar 2023 Significance

Sawan Somwar 2023 Mantras

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 DATES

July 10, 2023 - First Sawan Somwar July 17, 2023 - Second Sawan Somwar July 24, 2023 - Third Sawan Somwar July 31, 2023 - Fourth Sawan Somwar August 7, 2023 - Fifth Sawan Somwar August 14, 2023 - Sixth Sawan Somwar August 21, 2023 - Seventh Sawan Somwar August 28, 2023 - Eighth Sawan Somwar

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 RITUALS

Fasting

Devotees observe a strict fast on Sawan Somwar. Some may observe a complete fast without consuming any food or water, while others may observe a partial fast by consuming specific fruits, milk, or other light meals. Abhishekam

Devotees perform Abhishekam, which is the ritualistic bathing of Lord Shiva’s idol or Lingam with water, milk, honey, yogurt, ghee (clarified butter), and other sacred liquids. It symbolizes purification and devotion. Offerings

Devotees offer Bilva leaves, flowers, fruits, coconut, incense, and lamps to Lord Shiva. Some also offer sacred substances like Vibhuti (sacred ash) or Rudraksha beads. Chanting Mantras and Stotras

Devotees recite prayers, mantras, and stotras dedicated to Lord Shiva, such as the “Om Namah Shivaya" mantra or the “Shiva Tandava Stotram." Visiting Shiva Temples

People visit Shiva temples, especially the famous Jyotirlinga temples, during Sawan Somwar. They offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Shiva. Rudra Abhishekam

Some devotees perform elaborate Rudra Abhishekam, which involves chanting of Rudra Mantra and offering various sacred items to Lord Shiva’s idol or Lingam. Rudrabhishek Yagya

In some places, large-scale Yagyas (fire rituals) called Rudrabhishek Yagyas are organized, where Vedic priests perform elaborate rituals and invoke Lord Shiva’s blessings. Meditation and Yoga

Devotees practice meditation and yoga during Sawan Somwar to enhance their spiritual connection with Lord Shiva and seek inner peace. Reading Scriptures

Many devotees read sacred texts like the Shiva Purana, Linga Purana, or the Rudra Samhita of the Shiva Mahapurana during Sawan Somwar. Charity and Seva

Devotees engage in acts of charity and selfless service during this holy month, such as providing food, clothing, or other essentials to the needy.

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 SIGNIFICANCE

According to Hindu mythology, the month of Sawan is associated with the churning of the cosmic ocean, known as Samudra Manthan. It is believed that during this churning, several divine treasures, including the poison Halahala, emerged. Lord Shiva drank the poison to protect the universe, and it turned his throat blue. As a result, he came to be known as Neelkanth (the one with a blue throat). Sawan Somwar is a time to remember this legendary event and honor Lord Shiva’s sacrifice and protection.

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 MANTRAS

1. Om Namah Shivaye..!!