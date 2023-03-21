Say Good Bye To Acidity With These Yoga Asanas

Acidity or acid reflux is a common digestive issue that can cause discomfort and pain in the stomach and chest area. While medication can provide relief, practising yoga can also be an effective natural remedy. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced practitioner, these asanas are easy to incorporate into your daily routine and can help you achieve a more balanced and comfortable digestive system. Here are 6 effective yoga asanas that can help alleviate acidity and promote digestive health.

1. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Vajrasana is a simple yoga asana that can help reduce acidity. Sit on your knees, with your feet flat on the ground and your buttocks resting on your heels. Place your hands on your thighs and close your eyes. Breathe deeply and hold the pose for a few minutes. This pose helps to improve digestion and reduce acid reflux.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Another effective yoga asana to help you with acidity is Bhujangasana. Lie flat on your stomach, with your hands under your shoulders and your elbows close to your body. Inhale and lift your head and chest off the ground, using your arms to support you. Hold the pose for a few seconds and exhale as you lower yourself back down. This pose stretches and strengthens the abdominal muscles, improving digestion and reducing acidity.

3. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

A more difficult yoga pose that can help lower acidity is Dhanurasana. With your arms by your sides, lie down flat on your stomach. Reach back and grip your ankles while bending your knees. Using the strength in your arms and legs to support you, inhale and raise your head, torso, and legs off the ground. Exhale when you release the pose after holding it for a few seconds. By stimulating the digestive tract, this position can assist to lower acidity.

4. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

Yoga’s Pavanamuktasana is excellent for reducing acidity and enhancing digestion. With your arms by your sides, lie down straight on your back. Holding your legs in place with your hands, raise them towards your chest. Inhale deeply and maintain the posture for a few minutes. This pose helps in reducing acidity and improving digestion.

5. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose)

A twisting yoga asana is performed by sitting on the ground, with your legs straight out in front of you. Bend your right leg and place your right foot on the outside of your left knee. Inhale and twist your torso to the right, placing your left elbow on the outside of your right knee. Hold the pose for a few seconds and exhale as you release. Repeat on the other side. Ardha Matsyendrasana improves your digestion and helps you fight against acidity.

6. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

Shavasana is a straightforward yoga pose that can ease stress and lower acidity. Close your eyes and lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides. Focus on relaxing your body while taking deep breaths. Maintain the position for a while. This asana promotes mental clarity and reduces stress, both of which increase acidity.

Practising these six yoga asanas regularly can help reduce acidity, improve digestion, and promote overall health and wellness. However, it’s essential to consult with a doctor or a yoga instructor before practising these asanas, especially if you have any medical conditions or injuries.

