Say Goodbye To Acidity, Migraines, And Nausea With A Cup Of Herbal Tea In Morning

Starting your day with a cup of tea or coffee might sound great, but this can lead to some troublesome issues including acidity. Instead, there is an alternative beverage that not only aids in preventing acidity but also enhances overall well-being. By replacing tea or coffee with herbal tea as our morning beverage, we can unlock a range of positive changes. Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an Ayurveda practitioner, shares a herbal tea recipe that can help reduce problems such as acidity, migraines, nausea, headaches, GERD, PCOS, hypertension and high cholesterol.

“Having caffeine first thing in the morning causes more inflammation in the already inflamed gut when you suffer from gut & hormonal issues. It irritates your gut lining & increases pitta along with vata which leads to more hormonal imbalance, bloating, constipation and pitta (heat) issues," she explained.

Here is the recipe for the herbal tea:

Ingredients:

1 glass of water (300 ml)

15 curry leaves

15 mint leaves

1 tbsp fennel seeds

2 tbsp coriander seeds

Instructions:

Take a saucepan and pour the water into it.

Add the curry leaves, mint leaves, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds to the water.

Heat the pan on the hob at a medium temperature.

Allow the mixture to boil for 5-7 minutes, ensuring a gentle simmer.

Once boiled, remove the saucepan from the heat and strain the tea into a cup or mug.

Sip on this herbal tea first thing in the morning.

The Ayurvedic expert says that for individuals dealing with hormonal and pitta issues, it is advisable to refrain from consuming caffeine. Breaking the habit of starting the day with caffeine can be challenging due to its addiction. If stopping immediately seems difficult, there is an alternative method to mitigate the harmful effects. Adding half a teaspoon of desi ghee or one teaspoon of coconut oil to your tea or coffee can help minimise the damage caused to your gut.