Say Goodbye to Back Pain With This Easy and Effective Solution

Many individuals find themselves falling into the trap of overworking and spending long hours seated at their desks. This prolonged sedentary lifestyle and excessive workload often take a toll on our bodies, particularly our backs. Back pain has become a prevalent issue, causing discomfort and hindering productivity. Whether it’s due to extended periods of sitting without breaks or engaging in repetitive tasks, our modern work culture frequently neglects the importance of taking care of our physical well-being. If you happen to be experiencing back pain, Dr. Alan Mandell offers a potential solution through a simple exercise. “Kneeling on 2 pillows helps lower back and pelvic floor!," he wrote on his Instagram post.
The tightness experienced in our back, hips, and pelvic floor can be attributed to the inner thigh muscles. To start this exercise suggested by Dr. Alan to get relief from back pain, all you have to do is place two pillows on the floor and kneel your knees onto them, finding a comfortable position. From there, gradually lower your body into a sitting position and hold it, allowing gravity to assist. Holding this posture for up to a minute can aid in releasing tension in the inner thigh muscles. Consistent daily practice of this exercise can be beneficial, fostering a positive relationship between your body and these targeted muscles. Look at the video below:
Apart from this, here are some more effective stretches that may help you to get rid of back pain:
- Back Flexion Stretch
Begin by lying on your back and bring both knees toward your chest while simultaneously flexing your head forward. Find a comfortable position where you feel a gentle stretch across your mid and low back.
- Knee to Chest Stretch
Lie on your back with your knees bent and both heels on the floor. Place both hands behind one knee and pull them toward your chest, stretching the gluteus and piriformis muscles located in the buttock area.
- Kneeling Lunge Stretch
Start on both knees and move one leg forward, placing the foot flat on the ground. Maintain even weight distribution through both hips and place both hands on the top of the thigh. Gently lean the body forward to feel a stretch in the front of the other leg, targeting the hip flexor muscles that attach to the pelvis and impact posture if overly tight.