Say Goodbye To Early Signs Of Ageing And Acne With The Goodness of Blueberries

From skin cell turnover to recovery, the body’s processes change as one ages. One such example is the early signs of ageing, like fine lines, less glow or even wrinkles. Such changes can be surprising as they may happen earlier than expected, which can mean a challenge to embrace them. Another common issue concerning skin is acne.

There are a lot of natural ingredients that can help skin glow and delay the signs of ageing. One such ingredient is blueberry. It has several vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are good for the skin and the body. Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder and Director, Skinella explains the essential ingredients present in blueberries:

Vitamin C - Protects skin against ultraviolet radiation damage and plays an essential role in collagen synthesis.

Anthocyanins - Anthocyanins in blueberries are the reason for red, purple and blue crops and are effective against the development and progression of skin cancer.

Gallic acid - It is found in all plants with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Topical and dietary supplements protect against YV raise that causes wrinkles, dryness, etc.

Resveratrol - An effective anti-ageing ingredient, resveratrol blocks sun damage and reduces acne. Its consumption provides enriched elasticity and diminishing age spots.

Kumar suggests some home-made ways to use blueberry for your skin:

Blueberry icecubes

Rubbing ice on the face is not a new trend, but definitely worth adding to your skincare routine. However, to increase its benefits, you can make blueberry ice cubes instead. Blending half cup of blueberries with half a cup of milk and freezing it in the fridge will give you ice cubes you can apply on your face. After applying it, wash your face after 20 minutes.

Blueberry and yoghurt pack

Blend half a bowl of curd and one-third cup of blueberries, add three tablespoons of rosewater to the mixture and mix well. Apply the pack on your face before getting ready for parties. The pack will provide the much-needed radiance to the skin.

Blueberry and turmeric pack

In a bowl, add half a cup of blended berries, add half a tablespoon of turmeric and half a teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients and apply the paste to your hand first. Check for any irritation. If there is none, apply it to the face, leave it on till it dries and then wash it.

Blueberry and honey pack

In a half cup of blended berries, add one tablespoon of organic honey and one teaspoon of grapeseed oil. Apply the mask once the ingredients are mixed. Wash it after 10 minutes. You will get a natural glow on your face and redness on your cheeks.

