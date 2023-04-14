Say Goodbye To Flabby Arms With These 5 Daily Exercises

As women age, accumulating fat on their bodies becomes a daunting challenge, causing difficulties in wearing their favourite clothes and feeling tired quickly. For many women, reducing the flab on their arms seems to be an impossible task, especially if they don’t have access to a gym or exercise machines at home.

However, there’s no need to worry as there are simple exercises that can help tone and shape the arms right from the comfort of your own home.

First exercise

To begin with, stand upright with your arms stretched out from your body, keeping a distance of about one arm’s length. Next, simultaneously lift both arms upwards and clap them together before returning to the starting position. Repeat this exercise for one minute.

Second exercise

Moving on to the second exercise, fold both elbows at a 90-degree angle and make fists with your hands. Bring your fists together in front of your body, touching them to each other, then return to the starting position. Continue this movement for one minute.

Third exercise

For the third exercise, straighten both arms with fingers extended and stretch the back of your hands downwards. Fold both hands three times and move them forwards and backwards near your chest. Then, jerk them backwards while counting to four. Repeat this movement for one minute.

Fourth exercise

The fourth exercise involves extending both arms out to the sides like wings, lifting them up once, and then bending them slightly downwards once. Repeat this movement for one minute, feeling the tension in your arm muscles as they work towards toning and sculpting your arms.

Fifth exercise

For the fifth exercise, bend both arms at the elbows, pointing them towards the sky. Move your hands up and down for one minute, feeling the burn in your arm muscles.

In just one week of consistent exercises, you’ll start seeing results in the form of toned and sculpted arms. You can gradually increase the exercise duration to 3 to 4 minutes according to your ability. To add resistance, you can also perform these exercises while holding water bottles in both hands.

