Say Goodbye To Hair Damage with These Simple Steps

Hair damage from pollution is a growing concern, especially in urban areas where exposure to environmental pollutants is high. The pollutants can penetrate and harm the cuticle layer, causing various issues like dryness, frizziness, breakage, and dullness. Even the natural oils on the scalp can react with pollutants, resulting in irritation and inflammation that can aggravate hair damage. Here are 5 ways to prevent hair damage from pollution:

Wash your hair regularly:

Washing your hair regularly is the most basic yet essential way to take care of your hair from pollution. Polluted air can lead to the accumulation of dust, dirt, and other harmful particles on your scalp, leading to damage and hair fall. Washing your hair regularly can help remove these particles and keep your hair clean and healthy. However, make sure to use a mild shampoo that is free of harsh chemicals. Use a protective hair serum:

Pollution can cause hair to become dry, frizzy, and damaged. To combat this, you can use a protective hair serum that helps shield your hair from the harmful effects of pollution. A hair serum acts as a barrier between your hair and the pollution in the air and also helps to keep your hair hydrated. Cover your hair:

One of the simplest ways to protect your hair from pollution is by covering it with a scarf or a hat. This will help to reduce the exposure of your hair to pollutants and keep it safe from damage. However, make sure that the scarf or hat is made of breathable fabric so that your scalp doesn’t become sweaty. Deep conditioning:

Deep conditioning your hair regularly can help to repair the damage caused by pollution. Pollution can lead to the accumulation of free radicals in your hair, which can damage the hair follicles and cause hair fall. Deep conditioning can help to remove these free radicals and also provide the necessary nutrients to your hair, making it healthy and strong. Oil massage:

Massaging your hair with oil is an age-old practice that can help to keep your hair healthy and strong. Oiling your hair regularly can help to improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can promote hair growth. It also helps to nourish your hair and protect it from the harmful effects of pollution. You can use coconut oil, olive oil, or any other oil that suits your hair type for massaging your hair.

