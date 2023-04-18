Say Goodbye To Pesky Flies With These 6 Natural Homemade And Chemical-free Sprays

Flies can be a nuisance in the home, but they can also pose a serious health risk. These pests can carry harmful bacteria and viruses, and can even lay eggs in your living spaces. This can lead to contaminated food and water, and ultimately, the spread of diseases like dysentery, cholera, and typhoid. Fortunately, there are effective ways to keep flies away from your home without resorting to harsh chemicals. By using natural methods, you can create a safe and healthy living environment for you and your family. In this article, we’ll explore some tried and tested ways to get rid of flies using simple household items and techniques.

Cloves - Cloves are a natural insect repellent that can help keep flies at bay. One easy way to use cloves is to take a citrus fruit such as a lemon and stick 20 cloves into the flesh of the fruit. Keep the fruit on a decorative plate and place it in the centre of your table. Within a few minutes, you’ll notice that the flies have disappeared from the area. This simple and natural method can be an effective way to keep your living spaces fly-free without resorting to harsh chemicals or sprays.

Salt water spray - Salt water spray is a natural and effective way to keep flies away from your living spaces. To make the spray, fill a spray bottle with a glass of water and add 2 tablespoons of salt. Mix the solution thoroughly, and then spray it generously in areas where flies tend to gather, such as near windows, doors, or kitchen areas. The salt in the solution will help to repel the flies, while the water acts as a carrier for the spray.

Mint and Basil Spray - Mint and basil are not only flavorful herbs but also natural insect repellents that can help keep flies away from your home. To use these herbs as a fly repellent, simply make a paste by crushing a handful of leaves and mixing them with water. Then transfer the mixture into a spray bottle and use it to spray in areas where flies tend to gather.

Apple cider vinegar - Apple cider vinegar is a natural and effective way to attract and trap flies. To make a fly trap with apple cider vinegar, mix equal parts of water and apple cider vinegar in a container, and add a spoonful of dish soap to the mixture. Cover the container with plastic wrap and secure it with a rubber band, then use a toothpick to make small holes in the plastic. Place the trap in an area where flies tend to gather and watch as they are lured by the scent of the vinegar and eventually drown in the soapy mixture. This natural and chemical-free method can help to control flies in your home.

Milk and black pepper solution - To make this fly trap, pour a cup of milk into a bowl and add a teaspoon of black pepper and two spoons of sugar. Stir the mixture well and then place the bowl in an area where flies tend to gather. Flies will be attracted by the scent of milk and sugar, but they will be trapped in the sticky mixture and drown.

Keep Venus flytrap plant - If you want to keep your home free from flies and other pesky insects, consider planting a Venus flytrap plant. This fascinating plant is carnivorous and feeds on insects, including flies. You can keep your Venus flytrap plant indoors or outdoors, and watch as it attracts and devours any flies that come its way. These plants are not only effective at controlling flies but also make for an interesting and unique addition to your home decor. So why not try planting a Venus flytrap and enjoy a natural and effective way to repel flies, without the need for chemicals or other harmful products?

