Say Goodbye To Sore Throat With These Homemade Remedies

Yoga has become increasingly popular in recent years, with many people choosing to incorporate it into their daily routines. One of the main questions that often arise when starting yoga is whether to practice indoors or outdoors. Both indoor and outdoor yoga have their unique benefits, and ultimately the choice comes down to personal preference and circumstances. Hence, here’s taking a look at the benefits of practising Yoga indoors and outdoors.

Practising yoga indoors

Performing yoga is a great way to improve your physical and mental well-being, and there are many benefits to practising indoors. Yoga can be done anywhere but doing it indoors can provide a controlled and comfortable environment, making it easier to focus on your practice. Here are some of its benefits.

Benefits of practising Yoga indoors

Convenience: One of the main benefits of practising yoga indoors is the convenience and accessibility of having a dedicated yoga space. Well-equipped: Indoor yoga studios are often equipped with all the necessary props and equipment, such as mats, blocks, straps, and bolsters. Temperature: Practicing yoga indoors is the ability to control the temperature. Indoor studios often have climate-controlled environments, which can make the practice more comfortable and adaptable to different seasons. Lighting option: Studios can have different lighting options, such as dimming lights or candles, which can create a relaxing and calming atmosphere.

Practising Yoga outdoors

While many people prefer to practice yoga in a studio or gym, there are numerous benefits to taking your yoga practice outdoors. Practising yoga outside not only allows you to connect with nature but also provides a variety of physical and mental benefits that cannot be found in an indoor setting. Let’s look at some of its benefits.

Benefits of practising Yoga outdoors

Connected to nature: One of the main advantages of practising yoga outdoors is the connection to nature. In sync with the universe: Being outside can provide a sense of grounding and connection to the natural world, which can enhance the overall yoga experience.

Change of space: Practicing yoga outdoors can provide a change of scenery, which can be refreshing and inspiring. Vitamin D: One of the greatest methods to acquire a healthy amount of vitamin D is to expose yourself to the sun. If you do yoga outside, you’ll get a ton of it.

Outdoor yoga also offers the opportunity to incorporate other elements into the practice, such as natural sounds, smells, and textures. The experience of practising on a grassy field or sandy beach can be invigorating and add an additional dimension to the practice. Practising yoga outside can also provide the opportunity to challenge balance and stability, as the terrain may not always be flat and stable.

Is it okay to practice yoga outdoors amid air pollution?

When we practice yoga, we focus on deep, conscious breathing, which can increase our exposure to pollutants in the air. Inhaling polluted air can irritate the lungs and airways, leading to shortness of breath, coughing, and wheezing. It can also cause inflammation in the body, which can contribute to chronic health problems such as asthma, COPD, and cardiovascular disease. Hence, it is generally not recommended to practice yoga amid air pollution.

Whether you choose to practice indoors or outdoors, the most important thing is to find a practice that is comfortable, sustainable, and enjoyable for you.

