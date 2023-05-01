Say Goodbye To Yellow Teeth With 4 Simple Home Remedies

A bright and sparkling smile can make a great impression, but yellowing teeth can be a major hindrance to it. While there are numerous products available in the market to whiten your teeth, they can be quite expensive and sometimes, ineffective. However, there are simple yet effective home remedies that can help remove the yellowing of your teeth. So, let’s take a look at some natural home remedies to say goodbye to yellow teeth.

Baking soda and lemon

Baking soda and lemon are a popular combination for teeth whitening. The mixture of baking soda and lemon juice can help in removing the yellow stains from teeth. To use this remedy, make a paste by mixing a few drops of lemon juice and baking soda. Apply the paste on the teeth using a toothbrush and rub it gently. Rinse the mouth with water after a few seconds. However, it is important to note that excessive use of baking soda can damage the gums. So, use this remedy in moderation for the best results.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is not only great for cooking, but it also works wonders for whitening your teeth. If you’re tired of yellow teeth, try rubbing coconut oil on your teeth and gums for at least five minutes. This will not only remove the yellow stains but also prevent tooth decay. Sesame oil can also be used in the same way for teeth whitening.

Apple cider vinegar

If you’re looking for a natural way to whiten your teeth, apple cider vinegar can be a great option. Its antibacterial properties help to kill bacteria and remove stains from teeth. Mix a small amount of apple cider vinegar with water and use it as a mouthwash. Alternatively, dip a toothbrush in apple cider vinegar and brush your teeth with it for a few minutes. Rinse your mouth thoroughly with water afterwards. Remember not to use too much apple cider vinegar as it can erode the enamel on your teeth.

Mustard oil and salt

If you are looking for an easy home remedy to whiten your teeth, then mixing salt in mustard oil and rubbing it can be quite effective. Mustard oil contains antibacterial properties and salt helps to remove surface stains, which helps in removing the yellowish tint on the teeth. Apply the mixture on the teeth and gently rub it for a few minutes. Rinse it off with water after a while. However, it is important to note that excessive use of this mixture can damage the enamel of the teeth, so use it in moderation.

