Say Hello to Summer With These Refreshing Cocktails

The warm breeze of summer is finally in the air – packing with it a vibrant twist of longer and brighter days that you simply don’t want to miss out on. Whether you’re planning to host a sundowner or throw a fun and casual brunch party for your friends and family, summer-themed cocktails that are both tantalizing and refreshing in equal parts are sure to be a hit with your guests. So, get ready to concoct some unique cocktails for your next summer party with these easy recipes that definitely pack a punch!

Mint Watermelon Mojito

Ingredients:

50 ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

3 to 4 chunks watermelon

5 to 6 mint leaves

20 ml Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Sugar Syrup

Glassware: Old-fashioned glass

Garnish: Mint leave sprig & watermelon wedge

Steps:

Take watermelon, sugar and lime and muddle gently in an old-fashioned glass. Bruise the mint leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in. Next, fill the glass with crushed ice, add BACARDÍ Carta Blanca rum & stir. Top with crushed ice, a splash of club soda and garnish with a mint leaves sprig and watermelon wedge

Frozen Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50 ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

37.5 ml coconut cream

37.5 ml pineapple juice

1 cup ice

Steps:

COMBINE! all ingredients in a blender BLEND! Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms SERVE! in a highball glass GARNISH! with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag

Classic Rum Punch

Ingredients:

50 ml BACARDÍ AÑEJO 4

15 ml lime juice

30 ml sugar syrup

60 ml chilled water

2 dashes angostura bitters

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Orange wheel and cherry on a toothpick

Steps:

Stir and strain

Tropical Treacle

Ingredients:

50 ml BACARDÍ RESERVA OCHO 8

15 ml Pineapple juice

2 dashes orange bitters

5 ml simple syrup SIMPLE SYRUP

1 orange peel

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Orange zest

Steps:

Add simple syrup, orange bitters, BACARDÍ RESERVA OCHO and ice to a rocks glass Stir until chilled and mixed Pour the pineapple juice at the end and gently stir

