Scientists Can Now Produce Lab-grown Meat Which Tastes Like Real Chicken: Reports

Researchers in many parts of the world have initiated the cultivation of meat in a laboratory setting, asserting that it possesses a taste similar to chicken. The lab-grown meat is created with cellular structures, resembling those found in chicken. It does not involve the conventional process of raising and slaughtering animals. Instead, it is cultivated in bioreactors within an urban factory located in California, United States. This scientific endeavour commenced more than ten years ago and gained attention with the production of the world’s first lab-grown beef burger, reportedly priced at £257,626 in 2013.

Following the consumption of the lab-grown burger by Mark Post, a biomedical engineer from Maastricht University, the past decade has witnessed over 150 companies engaging in the development of cultured meat, milk, and various other items like leather. Recent reports from Nature.com suggest that two companies received regulatory approval last month to market lab-grown “chicken" products, which might become available in restaurants within the next year.

Advertisement

According to an industry report, construction of production facilities is underway, and investments in lab-grown products have reached a staggering $2.78 billion. Advocates of this research are optimistic that if these products are effectively introduced, they could help mitigate the adverse effects of animal consumption. Traditional livestock rearing occupies extensive land resources and contributes to around 15% of greenhouse gas emissions, raising significant environmental apprehensions.