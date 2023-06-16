Scientists Warn of New 'Deadly Virus' Due to Climate Change

Even as the UK government attempts to prepare for new pandemics, the country’s scientists have warned about a new ‘deadly virus’ that kills nearly every second patient. The government’s Science, Innovation and Technology Committee was informed of a “highly likely" arrival of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) due to climate change, the Mirror reported.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), CCHF has a mortality rate of up to 40 per cent and is difficult to prevent or treat as it spreads by ticks or animal tissue.

It is also on the WHO’s list of “priority" diseases, and it’s found in eastern Europe and now France. The scientists noted that CCHF infections may not be picked up by doctors in the NHS, as previously they hadn’t been expected, the scientists informed the Committee.

Prof James Wood, head of veterinary medicine at Cambridge University, told the committee that it was “highly likely" that CCHF would reach the UK at some point but it is difficult to know which viruses will arrive and when, the report said.

“We don’t know what is going to arrive until it does.