Serve Yummy Rice Fritters For Breakfast, Recipe Here

Looking for a unique and healthy breakfast option that incorporates rice? Look no further than rice fritters! While rice flour cheela may be a common choice, rice fritters are a delicious twist on traditional breakfast. And the best part? This breakfast recipe is incredibly easy to make. So, leave your usual routine and try your hand at these tasty and nutritious rice fritters.

This recipe of rice fritters has been shared by an Instagram user (@eatdelicious_official) on their account.

To make rice fritters for breakfast, take 2 cups rice flour, 4 green chillies, 1 cup soaked gram dal, 1-inch ginger, 1 tsp black pepper, 2 tsp asafoetida, 1 tsp cumin, finely chopped coriander leaves, 4 cloves of garlic, ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, water, and salt as per taste.

Recipe

To make rice fritters, first soak Bengal grams in water overnight. Then in the morning, start preparing the stuffing. For this, add green chillies, ginger, asafoetida, black pepper, garlic and salt to the dal. Grind it and make a thick paste of it. Now, add turmeric powder and coriander leaves to this paste and mix it well.

After this, take rice flour in a bowl and add water to it and knead the dough. Then make tiny balls of dough and roll them out in the shape of a roti. Now, press with the help of a glass and cut small rotis out of the big one. Then place the dal paste in the middle of this small roti and fold it in half from both sides. In the same way, prepare the other ones.

Now, place a steamer and boil some water in it. Then place all the fritters in the steamer and cover them in steam and let it cook. After a few minutes take it out, and your rice fritters are ready.

Serve them with tomato sauce or green chutney. Let us tell you that not only for breakfast. You can consume it any time of the day. It’s healthy and it is so delicious that you can’t stop eating it.

