Sesame Oil To Aloe Vera, 5 Natural Ingredients That Work As Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an essential part of your skincare routine. Apart from protecting skin from tanning and heat, sunscreen also protects it from pollution, dirt, and impurities. There are many natural ways to make sunscreen instead of buying it from stores. SPF 30 is a must for applying sunscreen. Adding a layer of homemade sunscreen brightens up your skin. A few ingredients that act as natural sunscreens are:

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera can be used as a sunscreen. It is a powerful source for treating inflammation, redness, and sunburn. It is also used as a sunblock for the skin. It protects the skin by blocking 20% of sun exposure. Other than sunscreen, aloe vera also benefits the skin as it moisturises it, reduces infection, fights skin ageing, and lightens blemishes.

Sesame Oil

Layering sesame oil before stepping out in the sun helps prevent skin from getting sunburned. It protects the skin by 30% from the harmful rays of the sun. One can even reapply if one stays out for a longer period in the sun. It is amazing for the skin as it has Vitamin E, which protects the skin from toxins and polluted air other than harmful UV rays.

Shea Butter

Shea butter has antioxidants, which protect the skin from radical damage and also prevent skin cancer. Shea butter has a low level of SPF, which is applicable when you need to be out for a shorter period in the sun by applying a thick layer of it.

Almond and Olive Oil

Mainly used in cooking, it is also very beneficial for skin and hair. They both contain Vitamin E, which is great for the skin. By adding some natural ingredients to both of these oils, sunscreen can be easily prepared. Take a glass jar, add some almond oil, olive oil, beeswax, and coconut water, and place all this in hot water. After this, add some zinc oxide and mix and stir them, and your home screen is ready to use.