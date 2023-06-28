Seven Easy Hacks To Combat Humidity At Home

As April, May, and June roll in, so does the humidity. Unfortunately, even within the comfort of our homes, escaping humidity can be a daunting task. However, the effects of humidity extend beyond mere discomfort, as they can pose potential harm to our living spaces. From promoting the growth of mould to creating condensation on walls, high humidity levels can lead to a host of issues. Moreover, it can also contribute to respiratory problems and allergies, further exacerbating the challenges of this season. Understanding the impact of humidity becomes crucial in safeguarding our homes and well-being during these hot and humid months.

Here are some tips to reduce humidity in your homes.

The simplest way to keep humidity at bay is to use a dehumidifier in your house. It helps in removing the moisture from the air and keeps the air dry and cool.

Take care of the ventilation in your house. If the house remains closed for a long time, the humidity inside will increase. Open the windows for some time and let the fresh air in.

You can also use exhaust fans for ventilation. Exhaust fans are a must for bathrooms and kitchens.

One of the most preferable ways to reduce humidity is by using an AC or air conditioner. It removes the humid air and cools the environment of the house. You can also get your ceiling fans cleaned.

Another simple way to avoid humidity is to take showers. Reducing the temperature by a few degrees helps in keeping humidity away. It also relaxes you in the summer.

If you have a lot of plants in the house then remove them. Plants release moisture in the air which causes humidity. So, it is best to leave your plants outside to reduce humidity.